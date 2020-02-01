Throughout August, wildfires raged across parts of China, triggered by a record long heatwave and drought. Thousands of firefighters were mobilised across the country.

Around the south-western city of Chongqing, which was one of the worst-hit areas, local off-road motorcyclists joined the effort, transporting emergency workers and essential supplies to areas that were otherwise hard to reach.

Two of the volunteers spoke to the BBC about their efforts and coming face to face with the effects of climate change.