Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Hong Kong to mark 25 years since the former British colony was returned to Beijing's rule.

This is his first visit outside of mainland China since the start of the pandemic.

China took control over the territory after pro-democracy protests in 2019-20 and has been accused by critics of crushing Hong Kong's freedoms.

