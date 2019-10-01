Hong Kong handover: Am I Chinese or a Hongkonger?

On 1 July 1997, Britain returned Hong Kong to China. Overnight, Hongkongers gained a new identity as Chinese citizens.

Since then, China has been keen to ensure the city's residents see themselves as Chinese.

But rising tensions between the city and the mainland in recent years have created a deep suspicion of China among some Hongkongers.

On the 25th anniversary of handover, we ask two Hongkongers born in that historic year how they view their identity - and what being Hongkonger and Chinese means to them.

Video by Tessa Wong, Wei Wang and Vivien Wang

Additional production by Jeff Li