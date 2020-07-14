Hong Kong: ‘We don’t know where the red line is’

This Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from UK to Chinese rule. China promised to protect democratic freedoms for 50 years, but new laws introduced in 2020 have effectively silenced all criticism in the territory.

BBC Panorama has spent the last year with young journalists and protesters as they live through the most turbulent period in Hong Kong’s recent history, facing arrests and prison sentences.

Viewers in the UK can watch BBC Panorama, Hong Kong: Life Under the Crackdown Tuesday 28 June at 8.30pm on BBC One and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.