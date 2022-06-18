Black sky follows Shanghai chemical plant explosions

Several fires at a petrochemical plant in Shanghai have blackened the sky, amid fears of environmental damage, as the refinery is located near Shanghai's waterfront and a nature reserve.

Explosions could be heard several kilometres away, before fires broke out across Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical plant.

At least one person is reported to have been killed. Chinese state media said the fires were bought under control in a number of hours, although thick smoke continues to hang in the air.