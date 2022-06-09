'You need a Covid test to go anywhere in Shanghai'

People in Shanghai are beginning to adapt to the "new normal" a week after most of the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The city had been in lockdown for two months as China imposed its "zero Covid" policy on the 25 million inhabitants following an outbreak of the virus. But some curbs still remain in place.

