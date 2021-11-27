Winter Olympics: Behind the bubble in Beijing

Beijing is preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the games will look different this time.

China is continuing a zero-Covid strategy, as international teams prepare to head to China from corners of the world swamped by Omicron.

The Chinese authorities hope to manage this by keeping the media, athletes and observers in huge separate isolation bubbles which incorporate not only housing and event locations but also transport links.

BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell reports from the mountains outside Beijing where access to the Olympic region has now been sealed off.