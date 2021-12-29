Hong Kong police have conducted a raid on the office of Stand News and arrested six people linked to the independent news outlet.

Those arrested, which include former board members and current staff, have been charged with "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

Deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan was visited by officers at his home early on Wednesday morning, and began livestreaming the encounter while he was repeatedly told to stop filming.

Mr Chan was not arrested, but eventually taken in for questioning by the police.

Footage from Stand News.