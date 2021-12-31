When you think of stand-up comedy, China may not immediately spring to mind but a small explosion in this art form has led to many new venues and unknown comedians attracting solid audiences, especially amongst younger crowds.

Even in the darker days of coronavirus and with pressure from the authorities there is much to laugh about in modern Chinese life.

Some local comedians are even embracing English as the vessel for their at times hilarious view of the world.

Alex Shi is one of them.

Reporter: Stephen McDonell

Filmed by Joyce Liu

Edited by Joyce Liu and Ellen Jin