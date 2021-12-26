The Chinese mother backing bigger families

For decades China was known as the country where you could only have one child. That all changed recently to try to overcome a new problem: an ageing population.

But the relaxation of the rules hasn’t convinced many young Chinese couples now used to “one-child” families that having more kids is the way to go. Enter Chen Ting, a successful mother of three who’s taking it upon herself to change their minds.

Reporter: Stephen McDonell

Filmed and edited by Joyce Liu

Produced by Ellen Jin