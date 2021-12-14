This is how China is reshaping Hong Kong

Hong Kong's unique freedoms are being removed one by one by Beijing, through a National Security Law and an Electoral 'patriots' law.

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections on 19 December, and as more people receive sentencing under the new laws, here’s why Hong Kong’s global identity is changing forever.

