Down to Earth: Chinese astronauts return after 90 days 🧑‍🚀

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after 90 days aboard China's space station.

The men - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Honbo - landed safely in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of the country.

The mission was the first of four crewed missions as China assembles its first permanent space station.

