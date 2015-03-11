A Chinese man has been reunited with his son after a 24-year search that saw him travel over 500,000km (310,000 mi) on a motorbike across the country.

Guo Gangtang's son had been snatched aged two by human traffickers in front of their home in the province of Shandong.

According to China's Ministry of Public Security, the police were able to trace his son's identity using DNA testing.

Footage on state media CCTV showed Mr Guo and his wife crying and hugging their son as they were reunited on Sunday.