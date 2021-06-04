Lighting a candle for Tiananmen and HK freedoms

Every 4 June for the past three decades, tens of thousands of Hongkongers have gathered in a park to hold a candlelight vigil, mourning those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing.

Authorities have banned the event for the second year in a row. They've cited Covid concerns - but activists fear it is part of an ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong freedoms including arrests of activists.

Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairperson of the vigil's organiser Hong Kong Alliance, has been calling for those in the city to light candles.

She spoke to the BBC several days before her arrest on the morning of 4 June.

Video by Wei Wang and Lam Cho Wai of BBC Chinese. Additional production by Tessa Wong.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.