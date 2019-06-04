Every 4 June for the past three decades, tens of thousands of Hongkongers have gathered in a park to hold a candlelight vigil, mourning those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing.

The incident, also known as "June Fourth", is considered highly politically sensitive in the mainland. Hong Kong has been one of the very few places in China which has allowed public commemoration - but now this tradition is under threat.

Authorities have banned the event for the second year in a row. They've cited Covid concerns - but activists fear it is much more than that.

Tonyee Chow, vice-chairperson of the vigil's organiser Hong Kong Alliance, tells the BBC why they are asking Hongkongers to light candles on 4 June.

Video by Wei Wang and Lam Cho Wai of BBC Chinese. Additional production by Tessa Wong.