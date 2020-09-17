China's recovery from the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak has been quick and sustained.

Consumer confidence has returned and a key area of the vast online shopping market - livestream selling - is expected to double in value to around $282 billion in 2021.

Standing in front of a smartphone and selling has become a serious career choice now for a wave of China's young.

The BBC went to Yiwu, where thousands of hopefuls go to learn the techniques.

Reporter Robin Brant

Produced by Lan Pan & Joyce Liu

Shot and edited by Joyce Liu