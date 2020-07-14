Jimmy Lai is the billionaire owner of Hong Kong’s last opposition newspaper, Apple Daily, and an outspoken critic of Beijing.

He's one of the most high profile people to be arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law, as China tightens its grip on the city.

Yet far from being intimidated, he believes now is the time to make a stand for the city he loves. With remarkable access to Jimmy Lai, the BBC’s Danny Vincent meets the man prepared to risk it all by speaking out.

Producer: Ben Allen