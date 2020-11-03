A team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan to begin its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fabian Leendertz is a professor in the epidemiology of highly pathogenic microorganisms at Germany’s public health institute and will be working with the team in China.

He told BBC World News that these steps are very positive.

“When you know how these epidemics started you can also identify ways to reduce the risk of these things happening again in the future,” he said.

The scientists will remain in quarantine for two weeks before beginning their research.