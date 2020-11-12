VW boss: 'We have no forced labour'

Volkswagen has defended its decision to continue operating a car plant in Xinjiang, a Chinese region mired in allegations of large-scale human rights abuses by the state.

Evidence that hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities are being detained in camps, or used as forced labour in factories, has led some multinational companies to cut ties with the region, despite China's insistence that the claims are untrue.

The BBC's John Sudworth spoke to VW's CEO Stephan Wollenstein, who said they do "not have forced labour" at their factory in Uruqmi.

