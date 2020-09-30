Last month, 12 activists from Hong Kong, aged 16-33, were intercepted by Chinese authorities at sea as they tried to flee to Taiwan.

It was a rare and bold attempt at escaping a city that has been in political turmoil.

They're currently being held without charge in mainland China.

Now, their families are seeking answers and are urging their release.

The wife of one of the activists spoke to the BBC, requesting anonymity for fear of repercussion.

Video by Grace Tsoi and Amber Wang