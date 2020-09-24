China is facing mounting pressure to restart its wild animal meat trade despite the fact it’s still not clear where the coronavirus outbreak started or how it spread.

Breeding snakes and types of rat for food or medicine in parts of China has been a key driver of economic growth for some of its poorest people but the government introduced a raft of bans after the virus outbreak – and it still doesn’t know if it’s going to make them permanent.

China correspondent Robin Brant went to find out how the industry is coping.