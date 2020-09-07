Hong Kong: Police tackle 12-year-old to the ground in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have come under fire after footage of officers tackling a 12-year-old girl to the ground near a pro-democracy protest went viral.
Police said the girl took part in an illegal gathering and officers used "minimum force" after she "ran away in a suspicious manner".
The girl's family said she was simply out to buy school supplies and became scared when confronted by police.
Nearly 300 people were arrested at Sunday's unauthorised demonstration.