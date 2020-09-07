BBC News

Hong Kong: Police tackle 12-year-old to the ground in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have come under fire after footage of officers tackling a 12-year-old girl to the ground near a pro-democracy protest went viral.

Police said the girl took part in an illegal gathering and officers used "minimum force" after she "ran away in a suspicious manner".

The girl's family said she was simply out to buy school supplies and became scared when confronted by police.

Nearly 300 people were arrested at Sunday's unauthorised demonstration.

Published
14 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
China