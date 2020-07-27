Wuhan journey: 'I regret it with all my heart'

Video

Zhang Lifa died in February after travelling to Wuhan for surgery on a leg fracture.

He displayed symptoms of the virus whilst in recovery, just as the city was put into lockdown.

His son, Zhang Hai, spoke to the BBC's former China editor Carrie Gracie and says they would not have made the journey if they’d been aware of the presence of coronavirus in Wuhan.

UK viewers can watch Panorama: China's Coronavirus Cover-Up on Monday 27 July on BBC One at 19:30 BST, or on the BBC iPlayer afterwards.