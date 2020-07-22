Prince Philip makes rare public appearance

Media player
Prince Philip hands over military role to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Philip has made his first public appearance in over a year for a ceremony to pass over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles.
The Duke of Edinburgh passed over the military role he has held for almost 70 years to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Four buglers from The Band and Bugles of the The Rifles came to Windsor Castle to mark the occasion and thank the 99-year-old for his service.
22 Jul 2020
