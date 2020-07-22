Hong Kong activist: ‘A few cars are following me’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: ‘A few cars are following me’

Prominent Hong Kong rights activist Joshua Wong says he believes he is now being followed, after a new security law was passed.

Critics say the law limits freedoms agreed when Hong Kong was handed back to China by Britain.

Beijing insists it is needed to maintain law and order in the territory.

BBC correspondent Danny Vincent reports there has been a marked change in the atmosphere in the city since the law came into force.

  • 22 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Nathan Law: How we can hold China accountable