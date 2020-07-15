Nathan Law: How we can hold China accountable

Video

The Hong Kong activist Nathan Law has said China needs to understand that the world may not continue to grant preferential treatment to Hong Kong if it loses its autonomy.

A new security law has been introduced in Hong Kong that targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments of up to life in prison. Opponents say it effectively ends freedom of speech, but Beijing rejects this.

Mr Law said opponents were looking to the international community for help.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "China has to understand that there is a condition for the world to grant the preferential treatment of Hong Kong, which is Hong Kong remains [with a] high degree of autonomy and respect the one country, two systems.

"So if Hong Kong loses its autonomy then the world does not grant Hong Kong special treatment," he added.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday 15 July 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)