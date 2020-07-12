Southern China hit by flooding

Media player
Southern China hit by heavy flooding
Areas of southern China have been hit by heavy flooding, and the country's flood response alert has been raised to the second highest level.
Levels in Poyang lake have reached a record high, with thousands of soldiers dispatched to shore up its banks.
12 Jul 2020
