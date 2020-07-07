Hong Kong's Ronny Tong defends new security law

Video

The new law security law in Hong Kong targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments of up to life in prison. Opponents say it effectively ends freedom of speech, but Beijing rejects this.

Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, the new law only applied if someone's actions were "harming the national interest or national safety of the country".

Mr Tong said he was still fighting for democracy in Hong Kong.

Watch the full interview on Tuesday 7 July 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)