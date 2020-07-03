Hong Kongers divided over whether to stay

Video

Should I stay or should I go? Two young men, who have British National passports, tell the BBC they're debating their future in the country amid the introduction of a new security law.

The UK government has said up to three million Hong Kong residents will be offered the chance to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship.

The national security law, imposed by Beijing, targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments up to life in prison, but activists say it erodes freedoms.