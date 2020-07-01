First arrests under Hong Kong 'anti-protest' law

Media player
Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong national security law kicks in
Hong Kong police have arrested hundreds, as the new 'anti-protest' law kicks in.
Crowds defied the protesting ban to mark the anniversary of the day the city became independent from British rule.
Critics have said the new law curtails freedom of speech and, in response, the UK have offered up to three million residents the chance to settle in Britain.
01 Jul 2020
