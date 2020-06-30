'It spells the death knell for Hong Kong'
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is also a critic of the government, gives his reaction to the passing of a controversial security law giving China new powers over the territory.

With the new law, Hong Kong will become as corrupt as China, he tells the BBC.

"You supersede the Basic Law... Without the rule of law, people who do business here will have no protection."

