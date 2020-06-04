Crowds gather for candlelit Tiananmen Square vigil
Video

Although police had banned this year's vigil, citing coronavirus concerns, thousands of people attended the candlelit commemorations at Hong Kong's Victoria Park.

The annual event falls on the anniversary of the deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square.

