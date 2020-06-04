‘We may never mark the crackdown again’

Video

Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil commemorating those who were killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown has been banned by authorities because of Covi-19 public health concerns.

Some fear the vigil may become a thing of the past in the future as China prepares a national security law for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong authorities deny the law is designed to restrict the freedoms seen in the semi-autonomous city.

Two women explain why they are streaming online for free a play they wrote and produced about the 1989 crackdown.

Produced by Martin Yip, BBC News Chinese

Edited by Grace Tsoi