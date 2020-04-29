Coronavirus: ‘China is not the enemy of the US’

Media player
Coronavirus: ‘China is not the enemy of the United States'
China and the US will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, the country’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, has said.
President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump have kept in very close contact and compared notes over the coronavirus, Mr Liu told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.
“I just want to let Americans know that China is not the enemy of the United States,
"This virus is the enemy of the United States, they need to find the right target,” he said.
Watch the full interview on Wednesday 29th April 2020 on BBC World News and on Thursday 30th April 2020 on the BBC News Channel.
29 Apr 2020
