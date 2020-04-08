Message from Wuhan: 'Learn from our mistakes'

Media player
Coronavirus in Wuhan: 'Please learn from our mistakes'
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, is finally lifting its 11-week quarantine as infections and deaths have tailed off.
As they emerge from their long lockdown, residents share the lessons they've learned from the outbreak, and offer encouraging words to the rest of the world.
Video by Meiqing Guan and Grace Tsoi.
