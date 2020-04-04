China stops for three minutes to remember the dead
Video

Coronavirus: China stops for three minutes to remember the dead

A day of remembrance has been held in China to honour those who have died of coronavirus.

The Qingming festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, is usually a time when people visit the graves of friends and family.

But amid fears of another Covid-19 outbreak, the government has advised people to stay away and maintain social distancing as Stephen McDonell reports.

