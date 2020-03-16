Back to school for some in China after coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Some China schools reopen after more than a month

Students in Guizhou province, south-west China, are returning to school after more than a month off, according to the country's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

  • 16 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: The classrooms without students