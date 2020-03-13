Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown
Two local filmmakers have been recording life inside Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, for over 50 days since the city went under lockdown in January.
Produced and Edited by: Natalia Zuo
Filmed by: Lin Wenhua, Cai Kaihai, ErGeng TV, Chuanchuan
Co-producer: Jane McMullen, Yitsing Wang
Executive producer: Ben Allen
-
13 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window