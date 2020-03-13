Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown

Video

Two local filmmakers have been recording life inside Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, for over 50 days since the city went under lockdown in January.

Produced and Edited by: Natalia Zuo

Filmed by: Lin Wenhua, Cai Kaihai, ErGeng TV, Chuanchuan

Co-producer: Jane McMullen, Yitsing Wang

Executive producer: Ben Allen