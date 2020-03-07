China coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: China quarantine hotel collapses
Rescuers are searching for survivors after the collapse of a hotel in Quanzhou, Fujian, which was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility.
The collapse at the five-storey Xinjia Hotel happened at about 19:30 local time (11:30 GMT).
-
07 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-51783591/coronavirus-china-quarantine-hotel-collapsesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window