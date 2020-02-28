Media player
Coronavirus: On the front line in Wuhan
In China the vast majority of deaths from Coronavirus have been in Hubei - the province where the outbreak began.
The BBC's China Correspondent, John Sudworth, has been speaking to one doctor who was on the frontline in Wuhan.
28 Feb 2020
