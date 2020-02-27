Coronavirus: The ‘propaganda push’ in China
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The ‘propaganda push’ in China

As China battles coronavirus, medics treating people on the front line are being hailed as heroes.

For the first country dealing with this new potentially fatal disease, it was always going to be tough for Chinese doctors and nurses who’ve been undoubtedly putting their lives as risk, the BBC’s Stephen McDonell says they’re now also key to the government’s “propaganda push”.

Read more: Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing

  • 27 Feb 2020
Go to next video: On the edge of Italy's coronavirus lockdown