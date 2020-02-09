'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship

Media player
Coronavirus: Passengers leave cruise ship in Hong Kong
Some 3,600 passengers and crew on the World Dream cruise ship have been allowed to disembark in Hong Kong, after tests for coronavirus came back negative.
Read more: Thousands on cruise ship allowed to disembark after tests
09 Feb 2020
