Hospital worker tells of China 'fever clinic' job
Yao, who works in blood analysis in a "fever clinic" in a XIangyang hospital, told Newshour what her job is like.

XIangyang is about 300 kilometres (186 miles) northwest of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • 06 Feb 2020