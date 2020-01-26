China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns

Media player
China coronavirus: Road blocks and ghost towns
Authorities in China are intensifying travel restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
The BBC's Stephen McDonell and his team travelled into Hubei province, where the outbreak originated.
Read more: China virus 'spreads before symptoms show'
26 Jan 2020
