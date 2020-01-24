Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China virus: What's life like in quarantined Wuhan?
China has widened a lockdown in Hubei province - the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - as the death toll climbed to 25.
-
24 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-china-51232613/china-virus-what-s-life-like-in-quarantined-wuhanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window