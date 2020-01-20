Is new virus causing concern in China's capital?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is new virus causing concern in China's capital?

The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with the outbreak spreading from Wuhan to other major cities.

There are now more than 200 cases, mostly in Wuhan, though the respiratory illness has also been detected in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The BBC spoke to people in Beijing who seemed largely unconcerned about the virus.

Read more: China virus cases triple as infection spreads

  • 20 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Why China could be football's biggest headache