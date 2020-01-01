'This was a broad range of Hong Kongers'
Hong Kong protests: 'This was a broad range of people'

Tens of thousands of people have joined the latest pro-democracy march in Hong Kong.

The gathering was largely peaceful, but violence broke out in some areas, with the police using water cannon and firing tear gas and rubber bullets, according to the South China Morning Post.

The BBC's Jonathan Head was at the scene as the crowds dispersed but said that it was a sign that the protests which dominated 2019 were going to continue in the new year.

