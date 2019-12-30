A Chinese knight fighting for his dream
Medieval combat: A Chinese knight fights for his dream

By day, Lu Qi is a kindergarten teacher in Shanghai. At night, he transforms into a warrior knight when he competes in medieval combat.

The sport involves players wearing replica medieval armour fighting one another with real weapons.

It has few players in China at the moment, but Lu Qi and his club, Wan Shi Tang, hope to change that.

