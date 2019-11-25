China ambassador: Uighur camps leak 'fake news'

Video

Leaked documents seen by BBC Panorama detail for the first time China's systematic brainwashing of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in a network of high-security prison camps.

The Chinese government has consistently claimed the camps in the far western Xinjiang region offer voluntary education and training.

Reporter Richard Bilton confronted China’s UK ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, over the revelations at a press conference, where the ambassador dismissed them as "fake news".

The leak was made to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which has worked with 17 media partners, including BBC Panorama and The Guardian newspaper in the UK.

Viewers in the UK can watch Panorama: How to Brainwash a Million People, on BBC One at 2030 on Monday 25 November, or afterwards on iPlayer.