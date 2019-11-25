A winner and a loser of Hong Kong's elections

Video

Voters celebrated with champagne on the streets of Hong Kong as unprecedented results for the district council elections rolled in.

Pro-democracy candidates swept many seats, defeating a number of pro-Beijing opponents. Controversial politician Junius Ho was one such loser, and was unseated in Tuen Mun.

Meanwhile first-time politician Kelvin Lam, who stepped in to replace activist Joshua Wong who was disqualified, won a seat in South Horizons.